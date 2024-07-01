MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,115 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust Micro makes up 2.5% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAUM. Sinecera Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1,614.5% in the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 271,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 255,558 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 191,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 134,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

IAUM opened at $23.23 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $24.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

