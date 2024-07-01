MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,746 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.