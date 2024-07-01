Centrica (LON:CNA) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 130 ($1.65). Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

CNA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 167 ($2.12).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 138.20 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.62.

In related news, insider Chris O?Shea acquired 30,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £30,091.05 ($38,172.08). In other news, insider Chris O?Shea bought 30,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £30,091.05 ($38,172.08). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £1,870.44 ($2,372.75). Insiders acquired a total of 2,820,254 shares of company stock valued at $404,719,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

