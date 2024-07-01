Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of LON OMG opened at GBX 99.33 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £130.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2,483.33 and a beta of 0.94. Oxford Metrics has a 52-week low of GBX 78 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.64 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.46.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

