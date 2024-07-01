Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.04% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMG
Oxford Metrics Stock Down 0.7 %
Oxford Metrics Company Profile
Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Metrics
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to Invest in Gold: A Complete Guide
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks Wall Street Could Be Watching on Fannie Mae’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.