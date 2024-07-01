holoride (RIDE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. holoride has a market cap of $3.03 million and $35,060.19 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.01 or 0.05529697 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00047253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002218 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00347595 USD and is up 9.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26,854.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.