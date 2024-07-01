Francis Financial Inc. Invests $243,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after buying an additional 46,690 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 145,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 635,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,788,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

