Francis Financial Inc. Invests $243,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after buying an additional 46,690 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 145,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 635,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,788,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

