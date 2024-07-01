The Sage Group’s (SGE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.49) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.80) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.76) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.30).

SGE opened at GBX 1,082 ($13.73) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,161.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 892.40 ($11.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.30). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,162.73.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 950 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.51) per share, for a total transaction of £10,117.50 ($12,834.58). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

