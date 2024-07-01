MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,861 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $52.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $53.56.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

