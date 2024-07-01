MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 162.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,330 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $138.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.