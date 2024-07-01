MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $289.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.00. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $150.51 and a one year high of $295.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

