MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE opened at $103.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

