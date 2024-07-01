MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,956 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $6,224,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $81.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $85.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

