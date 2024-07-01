MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,138 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BR opened at $197.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $161.85 and a one year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

