Francis Financial Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Francis Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,798.2% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 392,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

