Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:PFE opened at $27.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
