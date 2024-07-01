Francis Financial Inc. Acquires 2,808 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after buying an additional 3,546,457 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after buying an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,820,000 after buying an additional 1,156,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.55 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $107.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

