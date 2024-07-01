Citizens Business Bank Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

DIS opened at $99.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

