The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.2% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 16.0% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $344.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

