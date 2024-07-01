The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.5% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $1,750,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $344.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.80. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

