16,438 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Acquired by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 657,068 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 120,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.68 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

