Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) & Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and Aryzta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aryzta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.59%. Given Sow Good’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Aryzta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Aryzta shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sow Good and Aryzta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $27.28 million 7.44 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -57.20 Aryzta N/A N/A N/A C$1.18 1.60

Aryzta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aryzta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Aryzta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Aryzta N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aryzta beats Sow Good on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Aryzta

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers under the Hiestand, Mette Munk, Pre Pain, Cuisine de France, Coup de Pates, La Carte, Oh My Sweetness, and Fornetti brands. ARYZTA AG was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

