Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Head-To-Head Review

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance 6.07% 24.02% 2.05% Hippo -93.69% -59.81% -15.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $735.50 million 0.29 $45.31 million $1.64 4.29 Hippo $209.70 million 2.00 -$273.10 million ($10.08) -1.71

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Heritage Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

59.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Hippo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Heritage Insurance and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hippo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.02%. Hippo has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.47%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Hippo.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Hippo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance. It also provides restoration, emergency, and recovery services; property management, and reinsurance services; homeowners insurance products, including single-family, homeowners or duplex, and condominium owners; and dwelling fire insurance policies. In addition, the company provides personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as distribute indirectly to retail locations through wholesale agency relationships. Further, it offers personal and commercial insurance policies through a network of independent agencies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform and website, as well as operates licensed insurance agencies. Hippo Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

