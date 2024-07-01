General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $209.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s current price.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $159.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.