TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $1,466.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDG. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.06.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,277.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,303.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,186.89. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

