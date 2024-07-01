BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 176.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $25.30 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.06.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after buying an additional 832,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,313 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,474,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 419,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.