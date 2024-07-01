Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 675 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC opened at $35.58 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.