Omega Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,626,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,243,000 after acquiring an additional 257,713 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after acquiring an additional 960,139 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,316,000 after purchasing an additional 128,421 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $115.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

