Francis Financial Inc. Buys 45,747 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 434,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 407,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 378,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 241,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 115,108 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSI stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

