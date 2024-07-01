Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Purchased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,366,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,218,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,051,000 after buying an additional 402,805 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,483,000 after buying an additional 495,453 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,907,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,377,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after buying an additional 153,628 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

