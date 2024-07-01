Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 840 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $206,912,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $126,615,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $220.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

