Francis Financial Inc. Sells 7,123 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Francis Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,071,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $39.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

