Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lowered by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $249.85 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

