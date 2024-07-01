Omega Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $90.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

