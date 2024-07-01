Omega Financial Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

