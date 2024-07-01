Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 4,206 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 145,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $17.97 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

