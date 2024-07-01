Omega Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the quarter. Affirm comprises 1.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFRM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AFRM

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.