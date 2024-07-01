iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $102.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

