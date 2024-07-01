iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 91,417 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $113.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average is $113.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.