Omega Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

