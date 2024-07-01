Omega Financial Group LLC Has $13.11 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 5.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $87.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.49.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

