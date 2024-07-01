Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 171,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,327 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $81.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
