Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,642,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $119.32 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $120.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

