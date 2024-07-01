Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $192.84 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.