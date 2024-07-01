Short Interest in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Rises By 29.6%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TBLA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taboola.com by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 35.6% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

