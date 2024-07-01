Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Up 54.7% in June

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

TENX stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.72). Equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

