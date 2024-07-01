SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 35,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRBK opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. SR Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO William P. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $139,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William P. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 28,960 shares of company stock worth $265,973 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SR Bancorp stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SR Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

