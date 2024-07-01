Short Interest in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Drops By 12.6%

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at ONE Group Hospitality

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Haydee Olinger purchased 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Haydee Olinger bought 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,255.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 19,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares in the company, valued at $926,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 801,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 977,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 85,948 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $4.25 on Monday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 million, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STKS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

