Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sharps Technology Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of STSS stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Sharps Technology has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
