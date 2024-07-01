SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SRIVARU Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of SVMH opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. SRIVARU has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.84.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

