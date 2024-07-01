Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Increases By 43.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 34,600 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %
SXTC stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $9.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
