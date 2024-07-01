Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Increases By 43.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 34,600 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

SXTC stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $9.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

